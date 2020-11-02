Benin
UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23: 3-30 October 2020
Situation overview
As of October 29 2020, a total of 2,683 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 249,629 tests conducted. 272 new cases were identified in the last three weeks.
No death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period, with a total of 41 deaths. Fatality rate stands at 1.5% whilst the recovery rate is 92%, with 2,455 recovered cases.
Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 15.2% of all confirmed cases
Key updates
The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé;
Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place;
In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 50,000 FCFA (90 US$) must be paid by all travelers.