UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23: 3-30 October 2020

Situation overview

As of October 29 2020, a total of 2,683 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 249,629 tests conducted. 272 new cases were identified in the last three weeks.

No death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period, with a total of 41 deaths. Fatality rate stands at 1.5% whilst the recovery rate is 92%, with 2,455 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 15.2% of all confirmed cases

Key updates