UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 4-18 September 2020

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,280 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 132,787 tests conducted. The situation seems to stabilize, with 38 new cases identified in the last two weeks.

No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% whilst the recovery rate is 85.7%, with 1,950 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.05% of all confirmed cases

Key updates