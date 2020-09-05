UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20: 22 August - 4 September 2020

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,213 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 103,933 tests conducted.

The situation seems to stabilize, with 98 new cases identified in the last two weeks.

No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% whilst the recovery rate is 81.7%, with 1,818 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.2% of all confirmed cases.

Key updates

o The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé;

o 94.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired; o On 11 August 2020, 1 st to 4th grade students returned to school after the extension of school holidays in April;

o Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place;

o In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 100,000 FCFA (180 US$) comprising all tests (arrival and departure) must be paid by all travelers.