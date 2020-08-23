UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 19: 8-21 August 2020

Situation overview

Number of positive cases continued to increase from August 3 to 20 with 179 new cases confirmed for a total of 2,115 cases as of August 20. Number of deaths increased from 38 to 39 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 1.8% whilst the recovery rate increase from 54,2% to 81.3% this month. Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.2% of all confirmed cases.

The evolving situation has led the government to readjust the mobilization of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected, and to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 laboratories across the country, which currently has 12 functional laboratories.

Key updates