UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 18: 25 July-7 August 2020

Situation overview

Number of positive cases continued to increase from July 27 to August 3 with 154 new cases confirmed for a total of 1,936 cases as of August 3. Number of deaths increased from 34 to 38 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 2% whilst the recovery rate increase from 54,2% to 83.5%.

The evolving situation has led the government to readjust the mobilization of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected, and to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 laboratories across the country, which currently has 12 functional laboratories.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus is 310. The Country Office is working very closely with the Government to provide a minimum service package for children and their families with a universal set of basic support services in health, protection and education.

Key updates

o There are currently 1,616 recovered cases;

o 93% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;

o On 10 July 2020, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance announced that mobile money transfers were provided to thousands of individuals identified as negatively impacted by COVID-19 government prevention measures as part of a national census conducted in May 2020.

o Extension of school holidays for pre-school and the first 5 years of primary school, compulsory wearing of face masks, and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival at the cost of 100,000 FCFA (170 US$) for travelers arriving at Cotonou International Airport remain in place