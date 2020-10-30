UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 29 October 2020

21 Countries covered by the Regional Bureau: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The downward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases continues across West and Central Africa and the number of active cases keeps declining to reach 15,293 as of 26 October 2020.

UNHCR has started the construction of a new blood bank in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso as part of its contribution to the strengthening of national health infrastructures and services.

As movement restrictions and preventive measures are being lifted and school reopen, UNHCR Operations are mainstreaming COVID-19 interventions into their general response.