UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 22 July 2020

The West and Central Africa region has seen a 41% percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks with a total of 141,891 contamination as of 20 July compared to 100,549 on 29 June 2020.

UNHCR is supporting the reopening of schools in the region through cleaning and disinfection of classes, provision of protective equipment, and reinforced sensitization of teachers and students.

The rainy season started across the region creating additional challenges to access, provide assistance to persons of concern and implement basic preventive measures against COVID-19 in hosting areas.

Operational Context