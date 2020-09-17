UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 17 September 2020

21 Countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

In West and Central Africa, the increase rate in new COVID-19 cases is slowing down while the number of active cases is declining for the past two months, going from 48,443 on 20 July to 23,195 as of 17 September 2020.

In Cote d’Ivoire, UNHCR obtained the opening of humanitarian corridor to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of 63 Ivorian refugees from GuineaConakry which constitute the first return of Ivorian refugees since the pandemic started.

Heavy rainfalls and floods continue to affect several hosting areas, especially in the Sahel where UNHCR is stepping up its emergency interventions along with the implementation of its COVID-19 response.