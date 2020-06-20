UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 17 June 2020

Preventive measure in the region. On 11 June, WHO reported that the COVID-19 is accelerating in Africa and moving from the continent's main urban centers into the remote rural areas where it is more challenging to contain the pandemic. Despite this continuous spread, some countries in the region have relaxed restriction measures imposed to curb the spread of virus since March while others maintain or strengthen them. In Chad, despite the decrease in new COVID19 cases observed, the authorities extended the national “State of Health Emergency” until 15 July 2020. In Cote d’Ivoire, the recent surge in new confirmed cases forced the government to tighten prevention measures. The maximum number of people allowed in the public gathering has been changed from 200 to 50. In Ghana, the Government has announced that the Health Minister has contracted COVID-19 as the case count surges to almost 12,000. Wearing of face masks has now been made mandatory and failure to comply is now an offence punishable by law. Final year tertiary students have resumed school on 15 June and final year Senior High School students will resume on 22 June and will be followed by final year JHS students on 29 June 2020. In Guinea, The National Health Security Agency (ANSS) launched on 8 June a new community strategy entitled "Stop COVID19 in 60 days, let's mobilize". The objective is to break the community transmission chain in the Conakry-Coyah-Dubreka zone by the end of July 2020 through community actions such as community engagement and social mobilization, tracking of contacts, screening of cases, home care and confinement, referencing of cases, food and economic support to households, as well as health control in containment zonesThe Government announced the distribution of 1,200,000 masks to pupils and students to facilitate the reopening of school and the spraying of disinfectants in primary and secondary schools. In Guinea Bissau, the President’s Decree extended the state of emergency for another 15 days, until 25 June. While the movement in the country is still subject to restrictions (prohibition of movement outside of regional geographic borders, such as the autonomous sector of Bissau and other regions. Curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.), the country's borders reopened. Masks are compulsory on public roads and in commercial establishments, such as banks, public service establishments and other types of service providers. In Senegal, the authorities have allowed for the gradual resuming of domestic flights as of 15 June, the resuming of intercity transport, the reopening of stations, restaurants and sports halls and the organization of private meetings. These flexibility measures are subject to the compulsory wearing of a mask and respect for physical distance. The curfew is reduced from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. In Sierra Leone, the government announced that schools would temporarily reopen next month to allow registered students to sit for the public examinations. In Togo, based on favourable conditions concerning the spread of coronavirus, the Government announced the total lifting of the curfew, reopening of cities and lifting of the compulsory wearing of masks and decided to reopen schools, initially only the exam classes.