UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 15 October 2020

21 Countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

While the downward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases continues across West and Central Africa, the number of active cases keeps declining since late July, going from 48,443 on 20 July to 19,836 as of 12 October 2020.

As the economic impact of the pandemic is increasingly being felt in West and Central Africa, refugees and other displaced populations are disproportionately impacted in the livelihoods and are resorting to negative coping mechanisms.