UNHCR West and Central Africa: Persons of Concern (as of 31 January 2022)

The total of 1.5 million refugees represent a 14% increase from January 2021. Chad hosts the largest number or refugees with 67% from Sudan. Cameroon hosts the second largest number of refugees mainly from the Central African Republic (73%) and Nigeria (26%).

The number of internally displaced persons reported by 7 UNHCR operations rose to an estimated 7.5 million, up from 6.4 million at the end of January 2021 (17%). Nigeria hosts 42% of the IDP population in the region.

Central Sahel countries host 28% of PoC in the West & Central Africa with most of the forced displacements (87%) taking place within individual countries, rather than across national borders.