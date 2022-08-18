UNHCR Regional Operational Update - West and Central Africa Operational Update (April - June 2022)

Highlights

Thousands of Ivorians were able to return home and access durable solutions with UNHCR’s support, as refugee status for Ivorians officially ended on 30 June.

UNHCR is working to mitigate the effects of worsening food insecurity on people forced to flee throughout the region, and completed a Joint Assessment Mission with WFP in Chad in May.

Throughout West and Central Africa, World Refugee Day on 20 June was marked by celebrations highlighting refugee’s contributions to their host countries.