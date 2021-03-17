Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT-DTM): Mapping of Herders Stranded Along the Central Transhumance Corridor, Dashboard #1 (January 2021)

Cross-border transhumance is a major herding practice in West Africa, and especially in the Sahel region. As an important economic activity and a driver of regional development, transhumance has, in the past decades, been subject to significant changes. This dashboard presents the results of data collected in six countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Togo) along the Central Transhumance Corridor in January 2021. A total of 205 localities were assessed by the Bilital Maroobe Network (RBM) and its branches of pastoralist organizations using a common methodology involving regional workshops with relevant stakeholders and local assessment conducted by trained enumerators. This information product highlights the volumes of herders and their cattle currently stranded for COVID-19 or security reasons.