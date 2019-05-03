Statement by the Chairperson of the Commission on the Parliamentary Elections of 28 April 2019 in the Republic of Benin

Addis Ababa, 2 May 2019: The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, takes note of the preliminary findings of the AU Mission that observed the Parliamentary Elections of 28 April 2019 in Benin. The Mission noted that the elections took place in a context marked by a breakdown of consensus among the political stakeholders, thus undermining the open, inclusive and competitive nature that has traditionally characterized electoral processes in Benin.

The Chairperson of the Commission regrets that the mediation initiatives undertaken to bridge the gap between the positions of the political stakeholders and to allow for a peaceful and inclusive vote did not yield the expected results. He stresses that, in the current context, it is imperative to initiate a constructive dialogue to find consensual solutions to the challenges at hand. Accordingly, he urges all the actors concerned to show restraint and demonstrate a spirit of responsibility, in the best interest of Benin.