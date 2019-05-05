Secretary-General Deplores Violence Surrounding Recent Elections in Benin

SG/SM/19562

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following closely developments in the Republic of Benin in the run-up to and aftermath of the 28 April legislative elections. He deplores the violence witnessed in the post-electoral period. He calls on all Beninese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and seek to resolve their differences through dialogue in line with the democratic tradition of the country.

The United Nations, through the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, will work with all concerned parties, in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States and other partners, to support the Beninese stakeholders in their efforts to find a consensual and peaceful solution to their differences.

