Secretary-General Calls on National Stakeholders to Conduct Upcoming Presidential Election in Benin Transparently, Resolve Electoral Process Disputes Peacefully

SG/SM/20678

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Prior to the presidential election in Benin, the Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to ensure that the poll is conducted in a transparent, credible and peaceful manner.

The Secretary-General urges political leaders, political parties and their followers to resolve any disputes that may arise from the electoral process through peaceful dialogue and legal means. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to consolidate democratic gains and social cohesion.

For information media. Not an official record.