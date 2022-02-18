Policy coherence between disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation - Case Study Benin

Objectives

The case studies aim to enhance the understanding of policy design and implementation practices in support of DRR and CCA, identify good practice examples and provide recommendations to advance coherence between DRR and CCA practices in the four countries. In addition to the policy and planning perspective, the case studies also aim at gaining a better understanding of the role that budgeting, finance and risk assessments can play in bringing DRR and CCA practices and communities together at national level.

The target audience for the case studies includes policymakers, technical partners and other stakeholders in Benin, Niger, Malawi and Uganda working on DRR, CCA and SDGs policy design and implementation. Furthermore, the case studies may provide useful insights for other government stakeholders in sub-Saharan Africa, UN System, the Red Cross Movement, INGOs, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), academia, donors and other actors supporting policy coherence between CCA and DRR policies and practices in the region.

Outline

All case studies have a common introduction presenting the overall objectives and methodology, as well as a summary of findings from the four case studies. In addition, each case study outlines the national policy landscape and institutional arrangements for the two practices, and presents the findings from the policy review according to strategic, conceptual, institutional, operational and financial considerations.

Further to the policy landscape, the case studies also include a particular focus on two areas of work that present entry points for policy coherence between DRR and CCA: budgeting and finance (Malawi and Uganda) and risk assessments (Benin and Niger). Drawing upon these insights, the case studies provide key messages and priority actions for enhancing policy coherence between DRR and CCA practices at national level in Benin, Niger, Malawi, and Uganda. Table 1 summarizes the case studies foci.