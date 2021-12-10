Korea contributes US$ 2 million to WFP school feeding operations in Guinea, Rwanda, and Benin

SEOUL – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 2 million contribution from the Republic of Korea towards its school feeding operations in three African countries - Guinea, Rwanda, and Benin. This will help ensure that school aged children have access to school meals, as well as support governments to scale up and improve the quality of their national school feeding programmes

“WFP is grateful for the support from the Korean people to provide vulnerable children with nutritious food, helping them to stay at school to build a better future for themselves and their countries,” said Marian Yun, the Director of WFP Korea Office. “School feeding programmes play a key role in helping children realise their potential.”

Guinea, where WFP provides nutritious meals to more than 150,000 children annually, will receive US$ 1 million, which will ensure school feeding and nutrition support for 38,000 children for six months.

Benin and Rwanda will receive US$ 500,000 each. In Benin, the support will help local farmers and provide improved nutrition outcomes for children. In Rwanda, the donation will allow WFP to provide nutritious meals to more than 116,300 pre-primary and primary-aged students in districts that are vulnerable to food insecurity in the country.