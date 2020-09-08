IOM in West and Central Africa - Situation Report #12 - COVID-19 Response (2 September 2020)

FOCUS

Strengthening Data Collection for Improved COVID-19 Response in West and Central Africa

In West and Central Africa, there have been 201 083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 150 deaths to date (WHO, 2 September) with a steady increase in cases throughout the region including confirmed cases of local transmission in many countries.

Beyond the public health challenges posed by COVID19, the pandemic has significantly disrupted regional mobility in West and Central Africa usually marked by diverse migration flows. While they face the same health threats from COVID-19 as any other human being, migrants may be exposed to a higher level of vulnerability linked to discrimination and exclusion in their living and working conditions or in their access to basic services including healthcare.

To ensure that migrants and other mobile populations, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), are adequately assisted during the pandemic, IOM, building on its presence at key transit and entry points and its network of over 300 enumerators and 2,000 key informants across West and Central Africa, launched a series of new data collection activities while adapting already existing ones.

These activities helped the Organization tailor its response while supporting governments to reinforce public health measures for a safe reopening of borders (Border Points of Entry Assessment here), and in mitigating the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on local economies and affected populations.

Building on the principled commitments and actions outlined in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), particularly its Objective 1 on data collection, IOM in the region has demonstrated responsible use of timely, quality data and evidence on the impact of the pandemic on mobile populations with the aim of further strengthening its response.

This week’s situation report shows the impact of COVID-19 on mobility across West and Central Africa and how IOM uses data to design a humancentred response to the pandemic.