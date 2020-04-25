Immunization Regional Snapshot 2018 - West and Central Africa

More than 5 million still not fully vaccinated

In 2018, 5.5 out of 18.5 million surviving infants in the region did not receive the three recommended doses of DTP vaccine

Most countries to reach and maintain 90% coverage

One fifth of the countries in the region have reached and sustained the target coverage of 90% or above for DTP3 for the past three years

Measles regional coverage below global levels

In 2018, the regional coverage of MCV1 was 71% compared to global coverage of 86%

Coverage and number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3 by country, 2018

Countries with dark blue color, i.e. Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria, have lowest coverage levels and highest number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3. Gabon, with sky blue color, has low coverage with a small number of infants not vaccinated for DTP3 due to the cohort sizes. Cabo Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe, and Sierra Leone have high DTP3 vaccination coverage and small numbers of unvaccinated infants.