Gulf of Guinea Multidimensional Monitoring and Early Warning Tool Benin - Côte d’Ivoire - Ghana - Togo (As of 31 July 2022)

Context

The coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea (Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo) have been experiencing deteriorating security conditions since 2019 in connection with the expansion of the crisis affecting the central Sahel. Several trends observed in 2022 confirm the acceleration of this phenomenon. On the one hand, attacks in the southern areas of Burkina Faso increased by 178 per cent between January 2021 and July 20221. This has resulted in the displacement of thousands of Burkinabè refugees to northeastern Côte d’Ivoire and northern Benin. In addition, since the beginning of 2021, numerous incursions by non-state armed groups have been reported in countries bordering southern Burkina Faso. Forests on its southern border are reportedly used as safe bases, and the presence of dense forest areas limits access and affects the ability to monitor the situation. The number of attacks has increased in recent years. The number of attacks increased significantly in Benin and Togo between May and July 20222, while the number of security incidents also increased in Côte d’Ivoire, albeit by a small amount.

This increase in insecurity is combined with the presence of inter-community tensions and a deterioration of food security in areas where agriculture and livestock are the main sources of livelihoods for local populations. A possible increase in incursions by non-state armed groups could expose civilians to protection risks, to the gradual closure of basic services, and could cause significant population movements.

In addition, an increase in the number of cases of human rights violations has been recorded in all four coastal countries, namely : limitations on press freedom, increased threats to internal security and political stability, increased discrimination, and more virulent discourse in the public domain.