The Global Fund Regional Impact Report: Francophone Countries

The partnership between francophone countries and the Global Fund in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria has achieved tremendous impact over the last two decades.

Since its inception, the Global Fund has invested US$12.7 billion in the fight against the three diseases in francophone countries: US$5.8 billion for HIV and AIDS, $US5.5 billion for malaria and US$1 billion for TB. These investments – which make up 23% of the overall Global Fund portfolio – coupled with domestic finances from countries where the Global Fund invests have achieved great results.

As of 2020, the Global Fund partnership has saved 5.8 million lives in these countries.

The Global Fund’s bold and ambitious new Strategy, “Fighting Pandemics and Building a Healthier and More Equitable World” (2023-2028) puts greater emphasis on equity, sustainability, program quality and innovation. The Strategy takes determined action to tackle human rights and gender-related barriers, and leverage the fight against HIV, TB and malaria to build more inclusive, resilient and sustainable systems for health better able to deliver health and wellbeing, and to prevent, identify and respond to pandemics.

Since the Global Fund was founded in 2002, the partnership has achieved the following cumulative key results in francophone countries:

4.1 million people treated for TB

2.2 million people on antiretroviral therapy

479 million mosquito nets distributed