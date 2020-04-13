ECOWAS Communique N° 02 of 6 April 2020 on The Fight Against The Coronavirus Disease

ECOWAS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT MEMBER STATES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC 2019 (COVID-19)

ECOWAS continues to closely monitor the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world and particularly in West Africa. As of 5 April 2020, the 15 Member States are affected by the pandemic with 1 739 confirmed cases of contamination, 55 deaths and 328 persons who have fully recovered. It should be noted that approximately 95% of deaths are patients with comorbid conditions.

In light of the spread of the pandemic, ECOWAS Commission reaffirms its solidarity with Member States and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick. It remains committed to supporting Member States in the fight against this pandemic. In this regard, the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), its specialised health Institution responsible for coordinating the response at the regional level, has drawn up a Regional Strategic Plan with all Member States.

Thus, to address the emergency at hand, ECOWAS has immediately made available financial support from its own resources, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.