Drinking Water for More Than Three Million Residents of Rural Benin

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 – The World Bank today approved an International Development Association (IDA)* additional financing of $250 million to enable Benin to continue its large-scale program to provide water access to rural communities.

This additional financing strengthens the Rural Water Supply Universal Access Program-for-Results (PforR), known as AQUA-VIE. It expands access to water supply services through household connections and standpipes and provides quality water service delivery by professional staff. This additional financing will be used to build 80 new multi-village water supply systems in rural communities so as to supplement the 126 systems under construction. In the long term, the AQUA-VIE program will meet the drinking water needs of more than three million rural residents.

“Through the AQUA-VIE program, Benin has made significant strides in terms of providing rural communities with access to drinking water. This additional financing scales up the work being done to achieve the goal of universal access to drinking water,” said Atou Seck, World Bank Country Manager for Benin. “It also supports reform of the rural water supply sector, which is aimed at ensuring that communities have sustainable and lower-cost access to drinking water.

Implementation of the AQUA-VIE program has already contributed significantly to improvement of the rural water supply systems in Benin. In 2022, average water service coverage in rural communities stood at 73 percent at the national level compared to 42 percent in 2017. The program-for-results operation provides a framework to mobilize additional public and private financing for rural communities.

“This additional financing provides significant support for the 2021-2026 Government Action Plan and strengthens the national rural water supply program. It will assist with the government’s efforts to make drinking water available to the entire country in the near future,” said Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance and Minister of State.

This operation is also in line with the 2021-2026 Government Action Plan and with the World Bank Group’s 2018-2023 Country Partnership Framework for Benin.

*The World Bank’s International Development Association, established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.6 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61 percent going to Africa.

