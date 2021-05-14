Benin's Achievement in the Fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Bank is helping the Government of Benin in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the country’s response to public health emergencies. As a result, 13 functional laboratories are operating successfully where none existed before. In addition, 89 screening centers have been equipped, five treatment centers established, and free testing and treatment of patients available as of April 2021. More than 581,843 persons have been tested and more than 7,510 patients treated. These achievements have encouraged the faster resumption of economic activities.

Challenge

Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, the assessments of Benin’s health system revealed that the country lacks a robust surveillance system capable of monitoring common diseases. It also lacked the ability to timely trigger alarms to contain disease outbreaks or to rapidly detect and investigate abnormal clustering of cases of illness or death. Key weaknesses include the lack of a qualified and motivated health workforce; insufficient equipment and infrastructure for effective preparedness and response at each level of the health pyramid; and poorly functioning community-based surveillance. Insufficient laboratory infrastructure, equipment and reagents for timely and quality diagnosis was of particular concern. At the outset of the pandemic, COVID-19 test results were confirmed in Senegal, and patients had to wait at least three days to receive their results. The various information systems did not communicate with one other, thus preventing effective monitoring and evaluation. Additionally, infection prevention and control standards were inadequate.

Thus, the challenges can be summarized as helping Benin to rapidly strengthen its epidemiological surveillance system, equip itself to respond effectively to the screening needs of the population and care for the sick, as well as mitigate the social and economic impacts of the crisis. The partial, yet short, containment and mitigation measures adopted by the Government of Benin to control spread of the pandemic had some socioeconomic implications nationwide, particularly on vulnerable people such as women, children and youth, students, and small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in the informal sector. These effects include: (i) a loss of jobs and an increase in unemployment and underemployment that led to a loss of household income and an attendant rise in monetary and non-monetary poverty; (ii) increased food insecurity, especially in rural areas; (iii) enhanced risk of gender-based and sexual violence; and (iv) increased school drop-outs, especially among girls in rural areas.

Approach

The World Bank quickly mobilized additional resources through the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Project (REDISSE), the Benin COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project, and the Nutrition and Early Childhood Development Project to strengthen the health response. It also used resources from the COVID-19 Education Response Project to support the return of children to school. The Sahel Women's Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Project targets girls who are at high risk of dropping out of school, encouraging them to continue studying.

About 97 percent of all the resources mobilized for the health response were disbursed in 8 months to ensure rapid assistance to the more than 2,400 patients, hospitals, and other beneficiaries. This was made possible by overcoming bureaucratic delays and adopting simplified fiduciary measures. The Bank program’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Benin is reflected in the Benin Country Partnership Framework (2018-2023), which emphasizes the need to protect against epidemics and improve disease surveillance systems.

Results

The World Bank has helped Benin to strengthen its public health system. The following outcomes have been achieved after 8 months of implementation:

Design and implementation of a pandemic communications and citizen engagement strategy, which was translated into six local languages.

About 105 training sessions concerning surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, case management, and risk communications.

Fifteen border surveillance sites equipped with thermal cameras.

Financial support for those hotels that were used for isolating air travelers.

Catering to isolated and/or hospitalized patients and health workers in treatment centers.

Commissioning of 13 laboratories equipped with 12 COVID-19 test machines, extraction kits, diagnostic reaction kits, 40 biosafety cabinets and cold chain equipment.

Eighty-nine screening centers created and equipped.

Protective equipment made available to over 6,000 workers in laboratories and treatment centers.

Two prefabricated hospitals built in Abomey-Calavi and Natitingou.

Commissioning of three treatment centers with about 100 beds, plus emergency and intensive care materials and equipment.

Training and staffing of the three treatment centers, 13 laboratories, the SAMU emergency medical service, and 80 rapid response teams.

Training of three psychologists and all health personnel at the port and airport of Cotonou.

Purchase of nine fully equipped ambulances.

Acquisition of cloth masks made by local craftspeople.

Twenty-three thousand school kits distributed to benefit girls and adolescents in all 77 communes of Benin.

The World Bank Group Contribution

With US$42 million disbursed, the World Bank is providing the bulk of donor support for the pandemic response in Benin. Large-scale technical and financial investments have significantly strengthened the Government’s capacity to control the spread of the outbreak. These efforts have enabled Benin to mount one of the most effective responses in Sub-Saharan Africa in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partners

In addition to its financial contribution, the World Bank is engaging with numerous partners to support the implementation of the Benin COVID-19 Health Response Plan. Partners include the Belgian government, the European Union, the French Development Agency, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the United Nations Children's Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Population Fund, the United States Agency for International Development, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization, as well as Plan International, an international non-governmental organization (NGO).

Moving Forward

Additional funding of US$30 million is being prepared to support the deployment of a national immunization campaign. The World Bank is continually assessing solutions for limiting the pandemic’s impact, especially on vulnerable populations.