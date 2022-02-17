Benin: Floods - Operation Update Report no. 1, DREF Operation n° MDRBJ016

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Red Cross of Benin (RCB) launched this DREF operation on 22 of October 2021 to respond to humanitarian needs due to heavy rains and floods in the 10 municipalities of Karimama, Malanville, Zangnanado, Zogbodomey, Ouinhi, Aguégués, Dangbo, Athiémé, Grand-Popo, and Zè.

The current operations update is to support a two-month no cost extension to enable the National Society (NS) to complete some remaining activities that could not be fully implemented due to delay disruption in the procurement and implementation and the challenge to complete information collection and monitoring needed for the implementation.

The two-month extension will then allow to complete the ongoing distributions kits recently delivered, ensure ongoing awareness campaigns ended and by the month of April, organize the end monitoring activities with post distribution activities (like follow-up of the use of kits in communities) and Lessons learned workshop with all the partners.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rains fell during the month of September in Benin. Thirty-eight (38) out of seventy-seven (77) communes suffered from rising water levels. At least nine (09) flood-related deaths and dozens more due to water-related accidents were recorded. Many socio-community infrastructures, including more than 50 elementary school and a dozen colleges, were affected. Several houses were destroyed or damaged, and crossing structures. Significant agricultural and livestock losses were recorded.

This situation has led to widespread flooding in the communes of Karimama, Malanville, Zangnanado, Zogbodomey,

Ouinhi, Aguégués, Dangbo, Athiémé, Grand-Popo, and Zè, with several villages currently under water. This situation has placed these areas on red alert.

A session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction was urgently convened by the Minister of the Interior,

President of the Platform, under the aegis of the Minister of State in charge of Development and Coordination of Government Action, to take stock of the situation. As a result of this session, a series of feasible recommendations were agreed upon with partners to reduce exposure to flooding and assist affected families.

According to Benin Meteorology, heavy rains has continued until November 2021, and water released slowly inside the communities areas. From the launched of the DREF operation in October 2021, the situation has not changed much on the affected localities. As Part of the mobilisation to respond to this disaster, NS along with other partners has coordinate efforts to support communities. Since RCB launched this operation, the situation of flooded areas is as follows: 608 households were sheltered in shelters for a total of more than 28,000 people affected and 43 deaths recorded according to Red Cross data. Viral and cash crops damaged in more than 80 villages. In the affected communities, there are suspected cases of waterborne diseases, diarrhea, and increased prevalence of malaria in the various localities. The damage in terms of infrastructure was mainly on destroyed or damaged houses; difficult access to infrastructure and markets; and sanitation problems during and after the flood.