Skip to main content
Benin
Benin - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)
- Format
-
News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
-
- Originally published
-
- Origin
-
View original
- Over the past few days, heavy rain has affected the town of Savalou (Collines department, central-southern Benin), causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least two people died and 40 houses collapsed.
- On 26-27 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Benin, particularly across the northern departments.