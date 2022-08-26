Benin

Benin - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Over the past few days, heavy rain has affected the town of Savalou (Collines department, central-southern Benin), causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, at least two people died and 40 houses collapsed.
  • On 26-27 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Benin, particularly across the northern departments.

Related Content