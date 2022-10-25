Benin - Floods (IFRC, Reliefweb, Floodlist, Direction Nationale de la Meteorologie) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Benin (in particular southern Departments and the ones bordering east with Nigeria) since late September, causing severe floods and rivers overflow (particularly Niger, Mono, and Oueme rivers) that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Floodlist report, as of 25 October, 41 fatalities, three people missing, approximately 73,000 affected people, around 670 destroyed and more than 700 damaged houses across the country.
The most affected municipalities are Athieme (Mono Department, with over 20,300 affected people), Bonou (Ouémé department, with more than 20,000 affected people) and Karimama (Alibori Department, with over 15,000 affected people).
Over the next 72 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over southern and central Departments.