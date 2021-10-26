Benin
Benin - Floods (IFRC, Meteo Benin, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2021)
- Heavy rain has affected 38 out of 77 communes in Benin over the past weeks, causing widespread floods and resulting in casualties and damage. Following the release of water at the Nagbeto dam, several municipalities located close to the Mono, Ouémé and Niger rivers experienced floods since mid-September.
- According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), nine people have died due to flood events as well as dozens following water-related accidents. More than 38,800 people have been affected and several houses and buildings damaged or destroyed, including 50 elementary schools and a dozen colleges.
- National and local authorities in collaboration with the Red Crescent, are conducting the response and situation assessment.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is expected over southern Benin.