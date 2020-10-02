Benin

Benin - Floods (FloodList, Agence Benin Presse, Meteo-Benin, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)

  • Flooding caused by heavy rain and the overflow of Niger and Okpara rivers have been reported in northern Benin during the month of September.

  • According to media, at least 6 people died and about 7,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the communes of Kandi, Karimama and Malanville (Alibori Department, north-eastern Benin).

  • Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Benin on 2-3 October.

