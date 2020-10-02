Benin
Benin - Floods (FloodList, Agence Benin Presse, Meteo-Benin, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)
Flooding caused by heavy rain and the overflow of Niger and Okpara rivers have been reported in northern Benin during the month of September.
According to media, at least 6 people died and about 7,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the communes of Kandi, Karimama and Malanville (Alibori Department, north-eastern Benin).
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Benin on 2-3 October.