Benin: Floods - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRBJ016

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In September 2021, Benin experienced heavy rainfall in most parts of the country. According to Benin Meteorological Agency, the floods were set to last for at least one month from September to the beginning of November 2021 due to continuous important amounts of rainfall. Thirty-eight (38) out of seventy-seven (77) communes suffered from rising water levels, important areas flooded, loss and damages, difficult access to infrastructure and markets, and sanitation issue during and after the floods.

Following the detailed assessment conducted by Benin Red Cross Society in November 2021, at least 13 deaths caused by drowning and water-related accidents were recorded by the time the water receded, with at least nine flood-related deaths and 4 more due to water-related accidents recorded in September. Many socio-community infrastructures, including more than 50 elementary schools and a dozen colleges, were affected. Six thousand (6,000) households were affected with several houses completely destroyed or damaged and 608 households displaced. Significant agricultural and livestock losses, food and crops were rendered useless by the floods in more than 80 villages across the affected areas.

From September to December 2021, many suspected cases of water-borne diseases were recorded by the National Society with diarrhoea cases and increased prevalence of malaria recorded in the various localities. The widespread flooding registered in the communes of Karimama, Malanville, Zangnanado, Zogbodomey, Ouinhi, Aguégués, Dangbo, Athiémé, Grand-Popo, and Zè, put these communes in red alert.

The National Society, alongside other partners, coordinated efforts to support communities. Starting from 22 October 2021, BRCS through this DREF Operation provided urgent lifesaving assistance in the above 10 most affected communes for 4 months in coordination with its partners. In February 2022, the National Society (NS) published an update of the initial plan to extend the implementation to complete the well-started implementation.