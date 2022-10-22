Benin Floods 2022 DREF Application (MDRBJ017)

Glide Number: FL-2022-000332-BEN

What happened, where and when?

Heavy rains fell across some areas in the centre of Benin, with significant rainfall recorded throughout September 2022. Twenty-seven (27) municipalities out of 77 were flooded. Rivers Mono, Oueme and Niger in Benin overflew their banks unprecedentedly. According to the situational report, Benin’s National Civil Protection Agency (ANPC) prepared and submitted to Government on 30 September 2022, this sudden increase in water levels, which occurred when the waters in the Nagbéto dam in Togo were released and intense rains fell, left four (4) people dead from drowning, thirty-five (35) from water-related accidents while three (3) others went missing. This situation caused widespread floods in Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, So-Ava, Seme-Podji, Aguegues, Adjohoun, Bonou, Dangbo, Ouinhi, Zagnanado, Zogbodomey, Glazoue, Grand-Popo, Athiémé, Lokossa, Bopa, Tchaourou, Malanville, Karimama, Banikoara, Dassa-Zoume, Savalou, and Ze. Furthermore, many villages were flooded. Numerous social and community facilities, including over fifty primary schools, and a dozen colleges, were also submerged by floods.

In addition, several houses and crossing works have been destroyed or damaged. The report shared by the Government states that over 73,000 people have been affected and close to 1,400 houses damaged by the waters, including at least 670 that have been completely destroyed. Significant crop and livestock losses were recorded over thousands of hectares across 22 municipalities. The most hard-hit municipalities are the following: Ouesse, Savalou, Zogbodome, Zagnanado, Tchaourou, Karimama, Dangbo, Bonou, Ze, and Athieme, totalling 71,270 people affected and 1,328 households rendered homeless by the destructions of their homes.

An emergency meeting of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction was convened after the report was received on 30 September. The objective was to assess the situation and priority actions. A member of this platform, the Benin Red Cross attended this meeting. In the wake of this meeting, partners and members agreed on a series of recommendations to reduce flood exposure and assist affected families. Prominent among these recommendations were rapid evaluation of the situation followed by actions to resettle communities affected by the flood and in need. Due to this situation, these zones were placed on red alert. Forecasts provided by the Weather Office during this meeting show that torrential rains are still expected right till the November, even now that these zones have been placed on red alert. Several meetings were organized locally where decentralised Red Cross structures are found. Local officials and our local committees also declared a state of emergency in several municipalities. Only the Government has been able to provide highly limited assistance to most municipalities and local officials direct pressing needs to Red Cross branches.

Scope and Scale

According to the FLOOD SITREP No. 041/MISP/ANPC of 29 to 30 September 2022, the number of houses partially and completely damaged is 1, 462, the number of poultry killed is 609, the number of cattle killed is 583, the number of affected water points is 161, the surface area of damaged crops is 18 769.93 hectares, the number of schools and colleges rendered inaccessible is 120 and number of health centres shutdown is 11. These floods have disrupted life in communities and 41 deaths have been recorded in various zones. The damage is significant both materially and agricultural systems wise due to the loss of crops engulfed by flood waters and livestock losses still being assessed. Community life has been affected both economically, socially, health and food-wise with assistance needed in the short and medium term. The damaged socio-economic infrastructure including roads, bridges, and dams destroyed will impact the income-generating activities of communities, the socio-economic fabric and access for the movement of populations and eventual support. The same applies to the water level in some areas. The 10 most affected municipalities are: Ouesse (124 people), Savalou (1,590 people), Zogbodomey (1683 people), Zagnanado (6,584 people), Tchaourou (850 people), Karimama (15,087 people), Dangbo (2,700 people), Bonou (20,519 people), Ze (1, 807 people) and Athieme (20, 326 people). Persons with reduced mobility, the elderly, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers are those most affected by mobility challenges. The other segments of the population highly affected are people who have lost their houses, livestock, and crops. In this context, goods could often become scared, or prices increase locally. These are all factors that could lead to the vulnerability of households that have already been weakened by the resilience they have had to demonstrate following these floods and can barely cater to their basic needs relating to health, access to water, dignity and shelter. Like in most similar situations, this compels communities to engage in unconventional practices and run risks whose effects would worsen the current situation in a context with low health coverage, and limited assistance provided by the government and other partners, most of whom continue resource mobilization.