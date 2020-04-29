Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 7

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Benin on 16 March 2020, UNICEF Benin has been working closely with the Government and its partners to prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus. Although the number of reported cases is still low, Benin is surrounded by countries where the numbers of confirmed cases are growing fast (662 in Niger, 609 in Burkina Faso, 873 in Nigeria, 88 in Togo).

Taking into consideration the porous borders and the population movements between these countries, the risk of increased transmission of the virus, both imported and community-based, is high. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to put a considerable burden on the health system, already weakened by limited capacity, resources and equipment. Disruptions in the social and economic sectors are also expected to impact the most vulnerable who rely on the informal economy, particularly women and children.

The Government of Benin has prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$320,338,983. The national plan focuses on the improvement of health infrastructures and equipment, communication, provision of healthcare and capacity-building for health professionals, journalists and community members. The Government has put in place a set of prevention measures including the closure of religious and cultural sites, extension of school holidays until 10 May, creation of a sanitary cordon around the Southern municipalities, where face masks are now compulsory, and mandatory 14-day isolation for inbound travellers.