Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 5

Highlights

 As of 10 April 2020:

Total of 35 cases confirmed: 32 imported, 3 locally transmitted;

29 cases under treatment (including a 10-year-old boy), 5 recovered, 1 death (5 April);

Out of 1,138 people in quarantine or self-isolation, 1,115 tested negative;

71 suspected cases;

969 contacts under follow-up;

 Government measures in place: closure of religious, cultural sites and events; “Cordon Sanitaire” created around Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, Allada, Ouidah, Sémé-Podji, Porto-Novo, So-Ava, Aguégués, AkproMissérété and Adjara and travel in/out of the “Cordon Sanitaire” prohibited from 30 March to 13 April; School closures extended to 10 May 2020; mandatory 14-day isolation for all inbound travelers in selected hotels; face masks compulsory within the “Cordon Sanitaire” and recommended in other regions.

Situation Overview and Needs

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID19 in Benin, UNICEF Benin has been working closely with the Government and its partners to step up the response and prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in the country. UNICEF Benin is providing support to the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health, in the field of risk communication, WASH, infection prevention and control and healthcare provision. The Country Office is also assisting national authorities in developing preparatory and prevention measures to ensure access to continuous education and child protection services.

The Government of Benin has prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$320,338,983. The national plan focuses on the improvement of health infrastructures and equipment, communication, provision of healthcare and capacity-building for health professionals, journalists and community members. US$3.7 million of this plan is funded by the World Bank-funded REDISSE programme.

On the basis of the national plan and its assessment of priority needs, UNICEF Benin submitted a COVID-19 response proposal to its Regional Office amounting to US$ 13.3 million. The Country Office response plan is integrated into UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019) Global Response.