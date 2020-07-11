Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 16

[27 June – 10 July 2020]

Situation overview

The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$672,095,179. The plan has six strategic objectives including:

Strengthening capacities for preparedness Minimizing inter-human transmission Reinforcing capacities for intervention Increasing resilience capacities for confirmed cases Strengthening coordination Promoting research-action

Number of positive cases continued to increase from June 30 to July 7 with 86 new cases confirmed for a total of 1,285 cases as of July 10. Number of deaths increased from 14 to 23 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 1,8% whilst the recovery rate remains around 38%. This has led the government to readjust the mobilization and deployment of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected.

Key updates