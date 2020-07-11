Benin
Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 16
[27 June – 10 July 2020]
Situation overview
The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$672,095,179. The plan has six strategic objectives including:
- Strengthening capacities for preparedness
- Minimizing inter-human transmission
- Reinforcing capacities for intervention
- Increasing resilience capacities for confirmed cases
- Strengthening coordination
- Promoting research-action
Number of positive cases continued to increase from June 30 to July 7 with 86 new cases confirmed for a total of 1,285 cases as of July 10. Number of deaths increased from 14 to 23 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 1,8% whilst the recovery rate remains around 38%. This has led the government to readjust the mobilization and deployment of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected.
Key updates
- There are currently 493 recovered cases;
- Transmission of the virus is mainly local: 88.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;
- Extension of school holidays for pre-school and the first 5 years of primary school, compulsory wearing of face masks, and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival at the cost of 100,000 FCFA (170 US$) for travelers arriving at Cotonou International Airport remain in place.