Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 14

Situation overview

The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$672,095,179. The plan has six strategic objectives including:

Key updates

There are currently 184 cases under treatment and 222 recovered;

Transmission of the virus is mainly local: 73.1% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;

On 11 June 2020, the Government announced a FCFA 74 billion (124 M US$) stimulus package to support businesses, craftsmen, small-scale and informal traders and the most vulnerable;