Benin

Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 14

Situation overview

The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$672,095,179. The plan has six strategic objectives including:

  1. Strengthening capacities for preparedness

  2. Minimizing inter-human transmission

  3. Reinforcing capacities for intervention

  4. Increasing resilience capacities for confirmed cases

  5. Strengthening coordination

  6. Promoting research-action

Key updates

  • There are currently 184 cases under treatment and 222 recovered;

  • Transmission of the virus is mainly local: 73.1% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;

  • On 11 June 2020, the Government announced a FCFA 74 billion (124 M US$) stimulus package to support businesses, craftsmen, small-scale and informal traders and the most vulnerable;

  • Extension of school holidays for pre-school and the first 5 years of primary school, compulsory wearing of face masks, and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival at the cost of 100,000 FCFA (170 US$) for travelers arriving at Cotonou International Airport remain in place.

