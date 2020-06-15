Benin
Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 14
Situation overview
The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$672,095,179. The plan has six strategic objectives including:
Strengthening capacities for preparedness
Minimizing inter-human transmission
Reinforcing capacities for intervention
Increasing resilience capacities for confirmed cases
Strengthening coordination
Promoting research-action
Key updates
There are currently 184 cases under treatment and 222 recovered;
Transmission of the virus is mainly local: 73.1% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;
On 11 June 2020, the Government announced a FCFA 74 billion (124 M US$) stimulus package to support businesses, craftsmen, small-scale and informal traders and the most vulnerable;
Extension of school holidays for pre-school and the first 5 years of primary school, compulsory wearing of face masks, and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival at the cost of 100,000 FCFA (170 US$) for travelers arriving at Cotonou International Airport remain in place.