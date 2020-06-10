Benin
Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 13
Situation overview
The Government of Benin prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US $672,095,179. The plan focuses on:
o the improvement of health infrastructures and equipment;
o risk communication and community engagement;
o provision of healthcare and capacity-building for health professionals, journalists and community members.
Key updates
o There are currently 94 cases under treatment and 170 recovered;
o Transmission of the virus is mainly local: 68.3.% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;
o On 2 June 2020, the Government announced the reopening of religious sites, restaurants and public transportation across the country;
o Extension of school holidays for pre-school and the first 5 years of primary school, compulsory wearing of face masks, and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival at the cost of 100,000 FCFA (170 US$) for travelers arriving at Cotonou International Airport remain in place.