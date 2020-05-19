Benin: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 10

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Benin on 16 March 2020, UNICEF Benin has been working closely with the Government and its partners to prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus. Although the number of reported cases is still low, it has started increasing relatively faster in the last few days, with the number of confirmed cases going from 90 to 339 in two weeks. The transmission of the virus is currently local with more than 80% of confirmed cases being locally acquired. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to put a considerable burden on the health system, already weakened by limited capacity, resources and equipment. Disruptions in the social and economic sectors are also expected to impact the most vulnerable who rely on the informal economy, particularly women and children.

The Government of Benin has prepared a COVID-19 response plan for US$320,338,983. The national plan focuses on the improvement of health infrastructures and equipment, communication, provision of healthcare and capacity-building for health professionals, journalists and community members. The Government had put in place a set of prevention measures including the closure of religious and cultural sites, extension of school holidays until 10 May, creation of a sanitary cordon around the Southern municipalities, where face masks are now compulsory, and mandatory 14-day isolation for inbound travellers. While most of these measures will remain in place, the Government has decided the lifting of the sanitary cordon and resumption of schools on May 11, with the exception of pre-school and 5 first years of primary school. The mandatory 14-day isolation has also been lifted for inbound travellers who test negative for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests. All travellers arriving at Cotonou International Airport are now tested upon arrival to identify those positive for COVID-19.