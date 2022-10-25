UNESCO in Belize for the operational phase of the Mapping of water access, usage, and management for food production by rural women farmers

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has embarked on a joint programme aimed at Strengthening Belize’s crisis response systems and evidence base decision-making capabilities, through the application of sustainable and climate-smart water management in the rural farming ecosystem of Belize.

The flooding as a result of the heavy rains associated with Hurricane Julia highlighted the vulnerability of small-scale and women farmers in the rural areas of Belize and the necessity of developing innovative mitigating water management instruments.

The programme developed by the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean is funded by the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Fund and implemented jointly with the Government of Belize, FAO, WFP, and UNICEF. It aims to assist Belize in furthering its national strategies for rural resilience against food and water insecurities and extremes, threats exacerbated by climate variability, biodiversity erosion and global crisis. The project utilizes a gender perspective, which ascertains sex disaggregated information to fully comprehend water management in the agricultural sector.

Dr Anna Paolini, Director and Representative of the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, highlights that “through this Joint Programme, UNESCO and its sister agencies WFP, FAO and UNICEF, aims to deliver a water and gender case study towards strengthening Belize’s resilience to food crisis”.

Indeed, in Belize the impacts of COVID-19, climate change, and of exogenous crisis showed that disruptions to livelihoods and incomes, as well as water-food poverty were widespread in the rural landscape. With 30% of females registered as farmers, being responsible for making choices on all aspects of their farms, and more than 25% of women employed in irrigation and water management, the rural women's communities in Belize are among the most affected. The larger effect of women farmers poverty in the society is commensurate to the fact that female-headed households make up to 40% of all households in most of the Caribbean small developing states.

The operational phase of the UNESCO project began with a training workshop in Belize City for government staff working in the fields of rural development, agriculture, and water resources. This workshop featured the methodology and use of the tool, designed by UNESCO, to collect and analyse sex-disaggregated data and information in the water-agriculture sector. The training was followed by fieldworks, which have deployed water data collection and key informant interviews for quantitative and qualitative sectoral representation in various rural communities of the Orange Walk District.

At the opening of the workshop, a number of senior officials gave their appreciation of the project and its objectives. Ms Arreini Palacio Morgan, Secretary General of the Belize National Commission for UNESCO, stated that "the UNESCO project to promote water management by rural women farmers is innovative and drives contemplation on how to best position the gender component of development into the water management strategy of the country".

"Water is everybody's business", according to Dr Victoriano Pascual, the Chief Agricultural Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise. Who further stated "water is one part of the equation that will help us to maintain food security and ensure sustainability of Belize agri-food system”.

When reaffirming the importance of the inclusion of gender indicators in water management, plans and strategies, Mrs Tenielle Hendy, Principal Hydrologist for the National Hydrological Service, Ministry of Natural Resources, Mining and Petroleum, asserted that “There is a need to focus not only on science of water but also how it affects the social aspect, like the past two themes for world water day, in water management we cannot afford to leave no one behind and we absolutely need to make the invisible, visible. This workshop is highlighting to us the aspects of water management that are often invisible to becoming visible so that we can truly say we are managing water comprehensively and holistically”.

Dr Jean-Paul Ngome Abiaga, Head of the Natural and Ocean Sciences Programme in the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, indicated that the outcomes of the project will serve to close existing gaps in Belize’s water-food nexus, empower rural women farmers, and inform the design of programmes on resilience of the farming ecosystem, including vis-à-vis water extremes.

During the field execution in Orange Walk District, which ended October 21, 2022, the Rural Development Coordination Officers, the experts of the Ministry of Agriculture, and of the Ministry of Natural Resources, who participated in the implementation of this UNESCO programme declared that “the field execution of the programme was an interesting experience, which gave them the opportunity to practice and mature the methodology on gender-related data and information collection. This exercise will certainly be beneficial to local rural communities and generate more women-related projects”.

The project will continue until December 31, 2022.