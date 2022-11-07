Situation Report #1 - Hurricane Lisa (as of 6:00 PM on 04 November 2022)

Category 1 Hurricane Lisa impacted mainland Belize

HIGHLIGHTS:

● Lisa crossed the mainland of Belize at approximately 5 miles south of Belize City on Wednesday November 2, 2022

● No reported loss of life or major injuries as a result of the hurricane

● Approximately 39% of the population of Belize was most affected by Hurricane Lisa

● Initial estimates of losses to the housing sector amounts to approximately BZD $20 million

SITUATION:

● On Wednesday 2nd November 2022, Hurricane Lisa made landfall on the Belize mainland at approximately 3pm local time as a Category 1 hurricane. Lisa hit Belize with maximum sustained winds estimated to be near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 70 miles (110 km).

● An observation station at the port of Belize City reported a sustained wind of 68 mph (109 km/h) with a wind gust of 86 mph (138 km/h).

● Lisa produced rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with local amounts of up to 10 inches across Belize, and northern Guatemala. This rainfall led to flash flooding conditions, primarily across Belize and into northern Guatemala. Rivers in the neighbouring Guatemalan highlands feed into Belize.

● Lisa was accompanied by a storm surge that raised water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore flow near and to the north of the centre of Lisa along the coast of Belize.

● Hurricane Lisa moved in a westerly direction across the middle of the country bringing damage to the Cayo District as well, before it left Belize.