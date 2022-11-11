Preliminary Event Briefing - Wind and Storm Surge - TC Lisa - Belize - November 7 2022

1 SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Lisa was the twelfth named storm and the sixth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. On 2 November at 2120 UTC, the centre of Lisa made landfall near Belize City, Belize, as a category 1 hurricane. It remained at hurricane strength for the next three hours, while moving across Belize. It was then downgraded to a tropical storm, continuing to move across Belize. On 3 November at 0300 UTC, Lisa left Belize, moving over northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico. On 4 November, it dissipated over the Bay of Campeche.

The preliminary runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for Belize, which were below the attachment point of the country’s Tropical Cyclone policy. Therefore, no payout under the underlying policy is due.

Preliminary calculations show that the Endorsement of Deductible Cover was activated and a payment of USD$53,569.60 is due. This additional coverage was triggered because: (i) a Disaster Alert (51374) for Belize from ReliefWeb related to Tropical Cyclone Lisa was issued and (ii) the modelled losses were above 10% of the minimum payment for this country´s Tropical Cyclone policy.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s models for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ Tropical Cyclone policies. Belize was the only CCRIF member country for which the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses due to Tropical Cyclone Lisa. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries will be issued if applicable.