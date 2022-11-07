Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (31 October - 6 November 2022) as of 7 November

KEY FIGURES

172K

PEOPLE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE LISA

5.5K

HOUSES DAMAGED OR DESTROYED FOLLOWING LISA’S PASSAGE

BELIZE: HURRICANE LISA

On 2 November, Hurricane Lisa, the Atlantic’s sixth hurricane this year, made landfall as a Category 1 storm just south of Belize City, battering the country with heavy rain and maximum sustained winds of around 140 km/h. According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), around 39 per cent of the population – approximately 172,000 people – were affected across the country.

Lisa’s passage forced just over 5,000 people into emergency shelters and caused varying degrees of damage to some 5,500 houses, including around 500 that were completely destroyed. While assessments are still ongoing, NEMO estimates that damage to the housing sector amounts to approximately US$10 million, with the most severe damage recorded in the Belize District, home to nearly a third of the country’s population. The rehabilitation of the housing sector, including construction materials and basic household supplies, remains the most urgent need following Lisa’s passage.

According to preliminary assessments, nearly 30 agricultural-based communities were severely affected by Hurricane Lisa, a devastating blow to livelihoods and food security that will require a swift response from donors and humanitarian partners. The impacts on the agriculture sector further compound those caused by Tropical Storm Julia less than a month ago, which resulted in the loss of approximately 2,500 acres of agricultural products. The Government’s Initial Situation Assessment determined that approximately $1 million is required to meet people’s most immediate food needs.