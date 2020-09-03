Hurricane Nana: Sub-Regional Flash Update No. 01 - As of 5:00PM EST, 3 September 2020

KEY POINTS

Nana made landfall in Belize early 3 September as a Category 1 hurricane after passing near Honduras’ northern coasts and the Bay Islands department, bringing heavy rains and 60mph wind speeds before weakening to a Tropical Storm over northern Guatemala.

While authorities in Honduras, Belize and Guatemala continue to evaluate Nana’s impact in their countries, preliminary reports indicate minimal damages. At present, there are no requests for international assistance.

Normal levels of rainfall continue in the wake of Nana’s passage, placing some areas in Guatemala and Honduras at risk of landslides and localized flash flooding.