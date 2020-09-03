Belize + 3 more
Hurricane Nana: Sub-Regional Flash Update No. 01 - As of 5:00PM EST, 3 September 2020
KEY POINTS
Nana made landfall in Belize early 3 September as a Category 1 hurricane after passing near Honduras’ northern coasts and the Bay Islands department, bringing heavy rains and 60mph wind speeds before weakening to a Tropical Storm over northern Guatemala.
While authorities in Honduras, Belize and Guatemala continue to evaluate Nana’s impact in their countries, preliminary reports indicate minimal damages. At present, there are no requests for international assistance.
Normal levels of rainfall continue in the wake of Nana’s passage, placing some areas in Guatemala and Honduras at risk of landslides and localized flash flooding.
Nana will reach southern Mexico late 3 September, where Civil Protection authorities have issued the necessary alerts to activate coordination protocols, and then move over the Gulf of Tehuantepec on 4 September.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
BELIZE
The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says there are no reports of casualties or major injuries, adding that preliminary assessments indicate minimal damages that are within national response capacities pending continued assessments.
The Stann Creek district in south-eastern Belize took the most impact, sustaining varying degrees of damage to buildings, infrastructure and crops.
As of 7:00am 3 September, NEMO reports more than 4,000 people sheltered, with more than half in Toledo (2,079),
Belize’s southern-most district. Dangriga in Stann Creek reports 980 people sheltered, the capital of Belmopan reports 355 people sheltered and Belize City, the country’s most populous city, reports 319 people sheltered.
GUATEMALA
Nana brought moderate rains and moderate-to-strong winds in the departments of Petén and Izabal, neither of whom report significant damages at the moment.
The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports at least 500 people affected as the result of a collapsed land pass between communities in the Alta Verapaz department.
CONRED is monitoring Nana’s continued passage throughout the day over the western mountain departments of Quiché and Huehuetenango while coordinating with community leaders to determine appropriate response actions.
CONRED indicates that Sololá, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos and Petén are at high risk of landslides.
HONDURAS
The Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) reports minimal damage along Honduras’ northern coasts and that weather conditions are back to normal rainfall levels.
The Bay Islands Department reports light flooding, fallen trees, minor power outages and minor damages to the Roatán island main hospital.
Areas in western, central and south Honduras are still experiencing some rains that may trigger landslides and localized flash flooding in areas so prone.
MEXICO
Chiapas State Civil Protection expects Nana to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain as the storm continues to weaken along its westward path towards Mexico’s Pacific coastline.
National Civil Protection says rainfall from Nana is likely in Chiapas, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Campeche, with heavy rains likely in Yucatán and Quintana Roo.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.