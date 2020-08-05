Governments of United Kingdom and Canada and PAHO/WHO donate over USD$271,135 of PPEs for COVID-19 Response in Belize

Belize City, Belize, July 6, 2020 (PAHO) - As Belize strives to be prepared for the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Governments of the United Kingdom and Canada collaborated with the Pan American Health Organization to support the Ministry of Health of Belize to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of various items valued at USD$271,135.

“The UK Government is committed to supporting our Belizean friends and partners through this global crisis,” said British High Commissioner to Belize, Claire Evans OBE. “By all of us working together, we can all help save lives, protect vital healthcare systems, reduce the risk of future waves of infection globally and, together, work to help mitigate the wider social and economic impacts of Covid-19. In addition, the UK is, with a multi-million-pound commitment, working towards the development of a possible vaccine.”

The donated items consist mainly of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) that will primarily support infection prevention and control for healthcare personnel throughout the country.

“The Government of Canada is very pleased to be able to assist Belize in its efforts to manage the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Canada’s High Commissioner to Belize, Rita Rudaitis-Renaud expressed. “Canada is committed to remaining a strong partner for Belize in these uncertain times and recognizes that the needs in the region are vast. We will do our best to assist you during this challenging time, working with allies like the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as it leads regional efforts to face this pandemic.”

The government of the United Kingdom contributed USD$169,035 for the purchase of these PPEs, while Canada provided USD$80,000. PAHO was able to access USD$22,100 of World Health Organization (WHO) funding to complement the substantial donation of the following PPEs: 41,400 Face Shields, 63,200 Respirators, 296,000 Medical Masks, 3,800 Goggles, and 11,100 Gowns.

“We are grateful to be collaborating with the United Kingdom and Canada in providing continued support to the Ministry of Health and the country on a whole,” said PAHO/WHO Representative, Dr. Noreen Jack. “This pandemic has affected all health systems across the globe, and we hope this will aid healthcare workers and those in the country to continue to effectively fight this pandemic.”

PAHO/WHO Belize hosted an official handover with the Representatives from the British and Canadian High Commissions on Monday, 6th July 2020, at the Philip Goldson International Airport. Hon. Pablo Marin, Minister of Health, and Dr. George Gough, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health, accepted the donation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, we extend appreciation to the Governments of the United Kingdom and Canada and PAHO for the facilitation to have us receive this donation that will be put to good use across the country as part of the ongoing preparation for SARS CO2,” commented Hon. Pablo Marin, Minister of Health. “We continue to support the ongoing all of the Government approach.”

The United Kingdom, Canada, and PAHO/WHO commend the Ministry of Health and Belize on doing an excellent job in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all. PAHO/WHO Belize continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to support the fight against COVID-19 and to protect the most vulnerable including frontline workers, healthcare workers, and the people of Belize.