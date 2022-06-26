Event Briefing - Excess Rainfall - Covered Area Rainfall Events - Belize - June 10 2022

1 INTRODUCTION

In the period between May 31st and June 2nd, 2022, the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Agatha generated adverse atmospheric conditions that caused moderate to heavy rainfall over several regions of Belize.

This event briefing describes the impact of rainfall on Belize, which was associated with a Covered Area Rainfall Event (CARE), starting on May 31st and ending on June 2 nd 2022. The Rainfall Index Loss (RIL) was below the attachment point of the Excess Rainfall policy for Belize and therefore no payout is due to the Government of Belize.

Neither Belize nor any of the other CCRIF members experienced tropical-storm-force winds from Tropical Cyclone Agatha, and therefore, a tropical cyclone event briefing was not issued for this event.