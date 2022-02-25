Emergency Grant Aid promoting COVID-19 vaccination in Latin American and the Caribbean and African countries

This assistance will provide 17 countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean and African regions with cold chain equipment including medical equipment such as cold-storage facilities and the capacity building assistance for promoting vaccination in each country, among others, as “Last One Mile Support” through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In order to overcome COVID-19, it is important to ensure and promote equitable access to vaccines throughout the world.Japan will continue to make its contributions in order to supply vaccines and strengthen the delivery and vaccination capacities including through “Last One Mile Support” and assistance via the COVAX Facility.