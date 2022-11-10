Emergency Assistance to Belize in Response to the Hurricane “Lisa” Disaster

Today, November 10, upon the request of the Government of Belize, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Generators, Sleeping Pads, Blankets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Belize in response to the damages caused by the Hurricane “Lisa”.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Belize, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Belize to support people affected by the disaster.

(Reference)

In Belize, the Hurricane “Lisa” hit the country on November 2 has resulted in a large number of those affected and significant physical damages. According to the Government of Belize, as of November 4, 5,000 people evacuated, and 94,000 residents were affected.