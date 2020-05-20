Belize
Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.4 (As of 18:00 hours, 8 May 2020)
Attachments
OVERVIEW OFSITUATION IN BELIZE
Cases: 18 confirmed cases, 1185 tests done, 2 deaths, 16 recoveries, 0 active cases.
State of emergency: Declaration of countrywide state of emergency extended until June 30, 2020, with a curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM for adults and from 4pm to 8am for children ages 16 and under.
National Quarantine: Countrywide full quarantine started on April 11th initially for 14 days. On 26 April, the National Quarantine was lifted and the country reverted back to the national state of emergency. Curfew remains in effect, borders remain closed, public transportation can operate countrywide, government offices and other businesses join grocery, pharmacies, banks, and lending institutions in operating under reduced hours.
New Arrangements for Essential Services: A relaxation of the regulations from the countrywide declaration of full quarantine began May 1, 2020. Government offices and essential services companies (including media) will be able to operate. Fuel stations, food manufacturers, beverages can open from 5am-7pm and now on Sundays. Construction sites will be able to operate from 5am-7pm. Hotels (local only), pharmacies, financial institutions, restaurants (only for take-out, drive-through, and delivery), convenience store, markets, hardware stores from 8am-7pm. The National Public Transportation System reopened with passengers (must wear a mask), seating capacity, and sanitization restrictions.
UPDATE
There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the country. From the 18 confirmed cases, there were 2 deaths, and all 16 remaining persons have recovered.
According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), a person is considered in recovery after receiving two negative test results taken within 7 days of each other.
The MoH surveillance team has continued surveillance surrounding the cases and has begun expanding the testing strategy to include random testing of frontline workers and essential workers.
Countrywide, the use of masks or face covering is now mandatory while outside the home and in public.
A physical distance of 6ft must be maintained at all times. Businesses and stores are asked to place markers to guide the public in keeping proper and safe physical distance and to limit the number of persons in these establishments.
Although government offices and essential businesses and organizations can operate, casinos, gaming establishments, spas, gymnasiums and sporting complexes, bars, rum shops, and nightclubs remain closed. Schools remain closed. Social gatherings including churches and social gatherings are prohibited.
On April 24, the Unemployment Relief Program was closed to new applications. The Economic Oversight Team has approved a total of 40,453 applications for unemployment relief. The Social Security Board has processed 37,696 payments and 34,915 of those applicants have been successfully paid. Food assistance programs from various businesses and organizations continue countrywide.