Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.4 (As of 18:00 hours, 8 May 2020)

OVERVIEW OFSITUATION IN BELIZE

Cases: 18 confirmed cases, 1185 tests done, 2 deaths, 16 recoveries, 0 active cases.

State of emergency: Declaration of countrywide state of emergency extended until June 30, 2020, with a curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM for adults and from 4pm to 8am for children ages 16 and under.

National Quarantine: Countrywide full quarantine started on April 11th initially for 14 days. On 26 April, the National Quarantine was lifted and the country reverted back to the national state of emergency. Curfew remains in effect, borders remain closed, public transportation can operate countrywide, government offices and other businesses join grocery, pharmacies, banks, and lending institutions in operating under reduced hours.

New Arrangements for Essential Services: A relaxation of the regulations from the countrywide declaration of full quarantine began May 1, 2020. Government offices and essential services companies (including media) will be able to operate. Fuel stations, food manufacturers, beverages can open from 5am-7pm and now on Sundays. Construction sites will be able to operate from 5am-7pm. Hotels (local only), pharmacies, financial institutions, restaurants (only for take-out, drive-through, and delivery), convenience store, markets, hardware stores from 8am-7pm. The National Public Transportation System reopened with passengers (must wear a mask), seating capacity, and sanitization restrictions.

UPDATE