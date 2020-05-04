Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.3 (As of 18:00 hours, 24 April 2020)

OVERVIEW OFSITUATION IN BELIZE

Cases: 18 confirmed cases, 785 tested, 2 deaths, 6 recoveries.

State of emergency: Declaration of countrywide state of emergency for 30 days beginning April 1st, with curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM was made on March 30.

National Quarantine: Declaration of countrywide full quarantine announced on 10th April to start April 11th initially for 14 days. Curfew remains in effect, public bus transportation cancelled countrywide, grocery, pharmacies, banks and lending institutions operations restricted to reduced hours.

New Arrangements for Essential Services: On the 26 April lifted the National Quarantine and reverted back to the national state of emergency. Essential services companies (including media) will be able to operate.

Fuel stations, food manufacturers, beverages can open from 5am-7pm and now on Sundays. Construction sites will be able to operate from 5am-7pm.

Pharmacies, banks, restaurants (only for take-out, drive through, and delivery), convenience store, markets from 8am-7pm. National Public Transportation System reopened with passengers (must wear mask), carrying capacity and sanitization restrictions.

UPDATE

● A total of 18 cases are now confirmed in Belize, with two (2) deaths from the Cayo and Belize District and six (6) persons in recovery.

● According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), a total of 1364 persons have been screened for COVID-19.

● The MoH surveillance team has been conducting mapping exercises surrounding cases. Two clusters emerged in the Cayo and Belize District. As of April 21, the cluster in Cayo no longer seems active, but the active cluster in Belize is still being monitored closely.

● All hospitals, including the national referral Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), continue to limit visitation. Persons entering KHMH will have their temperature taken and triaged at nurse’s stations. No visitors will be allowed in the isolation area except one visitor for patients under the age of 16. The KHMH is trying to maintain occupancy at 50%.

● The 59 Cuban health personnel were deployed with 34 at KHMH and 25 deployed to the four health regions.

● On April 15, additional restrictions and rules for the entire country were put in place with a 4 PM to 8 AM curfew for minors. The general public is only allowed to leave homes between 5 AM and 8 PM for essential needs and medical emergencies. On Sundays, only essential workers are allowed to be out for work.

● As of April 20, a total of 32,916 applications from unemployed individuals particularly from the tourism and allied sectors have been approved for the Unemployment Relief Payment. Food assistance programs have also started.