Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.2 (As of 18:00 hours, 9 April 2020)

OVERVIEW OF SITUATION IN BELIZE

Cases: 9 confirmed cases, 1 death.

State of emergency: Declaration of countrywide state of emergency beginning 30 days April 1st, with curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM was made on March 30. .

** UPDATE**

A total of 9 cases are now confirmed in Belize, with one death in Cayo district.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), a total of 1364 persons have been screened for COVID-19.

The MoH surveillance team has been conducting mapping exercises surrounding cases.

All hospitals, including the national referral Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), continue to limit visitation by the general public. The KHMH is trying to maintain occupancy at 50% and has increased staff capacity with 64 Cuban health professionals.

Cayo district is under mandatory quarantine.