Belize

Coronavirus Disease – COVID 19 Situation Note No.2 (As of 18:00 hours, 9 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

OVERVIEW OF SITUATION IN BELIZE

Cases: 9 confirmed cases, 1 death.

State of emergency: Declaration of countrywide state of emergency beginning 30 days April 1st, with curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM was made on March 30. .

** UPDATE**

  • A total of 9 cases are now confirmed in Belize, with one death in Cayo district.

  • According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), a total of 1364 persons have been screened for COVID-19.

  • The MoH surveillance team has been conducting mapping exercises surrounding cases.

  • All hospitals, including the national referral Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), continue to limit visitation by the general public. The KHMH is trying to maintain occupancy at 50% and has increased staff capacity with 64 Cuban health professionals.

  • Declaration of a countrywide state of emergency with curfew from 8PM to 5AM began April 1 for 30 days.
    Cayo district is under mandatory quarantine.

  • A reported 24,000 newly unemployed individuals particularly from the tourism and allied sectors threatening income and food security

Related Content